GameCube's Luigi's Mansion to Join Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on October 30

Nintendo announced the GameCube game - Luigi's Mansion - will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on October 30.

Luigi wins a stately mansion, but he’s in for a ghastly surprise when he creeps through its front door and learns that his magnificent manor is teeming with ghosts. And worse yet, Mario is nowhere to be found!

Enter Luigi’s Mansion, where a gallery of ghouls haunt the halls, secrets wait to be unearthed, and Luigi is … not the most courageous character around. Luckily, Professor E. Gadd is on the scene, and he has the perfect tools for the occasion! Play as Luigi, capture ghosts with the Poltergust 3000, track his items and whereabouts with the Game Boy™ Horror device, and help save Mario from a frightening fate in this action–adventure game originally released for the Nintendo GameCube system in 2001.

With Luigi’s Mansion joining Nintendo Classics, all three games in the series can now be played on Nintendo Switch 2, including Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD and Luigi’s Mansion 3. Take all three adventures for a spooky spin this Halloween!

