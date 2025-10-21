ROG Xbox Ally Handhelds Sold 1,000 Units During Launch Week in Spain - Sales

Microsoft and Asus released the handheld gaming PCs - the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X - last week on October 16 and the first bit of sales data has now come out.

GameReactor is reporting there were 1,000 units sold of the handhelds in its launch week in Spain. The vast majority of sales, 800 out of 1,000, were the more expensive ROG Xbox Ally X, which is priced at €900. The report states there was very little marketing for the handhelds.

To compare, the Switch 2 sold over 8,000 units during the same week, while the PS5 sold nearly 5,000 units, the Switch 1 sold 750 units, and the Xbox Series X|S barely sold over 300 units.

It should be noted handheld gaming PCs are more niche than consoles with the best-selling one, the Steam Deck, having reportedly sold "multiple millions" of units as of November 2023.

The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X handheld gaming PCs are available in 45 countries with plans to launch in more countries in the future.

