The Sinking City 2 Launches in the First Half of 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC

posted 1 hour ago

Developer Frogwares announced the Lovecraftian survival horror game, The Sinking City 2, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG in the first half of 2026.

"Developing a game during a war isn’t something you can ever really prepare for, but something you need to keep adapting to," said Frogwares head of publishing Sergiy Oganesyan.

"At one point, we were losing power for days as drones and missiles hit our power grid. When that tactic stopped working, it became mass drone swarms every other night, going from midnight until dawn. You work all day, then spend the sleepless night listening for explosions, and somehow still need to function the next morning.

"These things all slowed us down regularly to the point where it just doesn’t make sense to try to rush what we have left to meet a date that we no longer feel is worth chasing. How Moscow’s tactics to terrorize civilians will change again as winter comes is anyone’s guess, so we’d rather be ready to adapt again, knowing we’re able to take our time."

Frogwares lead game designer Alexander Gresko added, "Switching to survival horror for the first time has been a whole new kind of challenge for us in itself, too. We’ve been making investigation adventures for more than twenty years, but survival horror asks for a completely different kind of design thinking. Tension, pacing, combat, etc. We’ve always loved the genre as fans, but once you start building it yourself, you realize how much you still have to do. It’s exciting, but it definitely makes development slower.”

"We don’t have an exact date set for 2026 yet, but we thought it was better to at least share what we do know. We’d rather be certain than announce something now only to move it again. Rest assured, we’re currently aiming for the first half of 2026, so it’s a matter of months, not years."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

