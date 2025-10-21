Over 26% of Game Developers in Europe Were Laid Off in the Past Year - News

The video game industry has been hit hard with layoffs over the last few years and a new study has shown over 26 percent of developers in Europe have been laid off in 2024 and 2025, and 10.4 percent of them are still searching for new jobs.

This is according to the Big Games Industry Employment Survey, conducted by online career platform InGame Job and recruitment expert Values Value, and posted by GamesIndustry.

Video game designers, artists, and QA specialists have been hit the hardest with layoffs. Those in creative professions feel the least secure, while those in analytics, HR/recruitment, and top management reported the "highest sense of job security."

13 percent of game developers have also left the industry in 2025 alone. Those working in marketing had the highest exit rate across all roles and 39 percent of those at a junior level left between 2024 and 2025.

"Job searches are taking longer, and in some roles – such as programming – we’re seeing a trend of people accepting less favorable conditions when changing jobs, like lower salaries or downgraded positions," said Values Value founder and InGame Job co-founder Tanja Loktionova.

"Salary has become the number one factor when choosing a new employer, replacing what used to be top motivators like exciting projects, growth opportunities, or a great team."

87 percent of respondents stated the salary is the most important factor, followed by 59 percent for work format (remote/hybrid/office) and work-life balance.

"Salaries for programmers — especially Unity developers — have dropped by almost half, mainly because there are barely any open positions," added Loktionova. "There have been a lot of layoffs and very few new opportunities."

There continues to be a gender pay gap with women on average making less money.

"Interestingly, our data also shows that women tend to ask for less: their expected salaries are, on average, lower than those stated by male respondents in similar roles," said Loktionova. "It’s a complex issue that reflects not only structural inequality, but also differences in self-perception and negotiation confidence."

