Konami Announced 3 Silent Games at Once to Show Commitment to Series, Says Silent Hill Boss

Silent Hill series producer Motoi Okamoto in a new post on social media stated the reason Konami announced three new Silent Hill games at the same time in 2022 was to show its commitment to the future of the franchise.

"Three years ago, in 2022, we announced three titles: Silent Hill 2, Silent Hill f, and Silent Hill Townfall," said Okamoto (via Automaton). "We didn’t want to just announce a single remake to 'test the waters.' We wanted people to feel how serious we were about reviving the series.

"Developing a remake and a new title simultaneously naturally involves risks, but we wanted to convey our commitment first and foremost. Only when a new game is announced can the future of a series be seen.

"Users won’t feel motivated to engage with an IP unless they can sense it has a future. If the company takes a wait-and-see approach, so will the players. The company needs to show how serious it is so that users can get genuinely excited. I think that’s only fair."

Okamoto also stated the Silent Hill 2 remake had to be made for existing fans and newcomers in mind.

"It’s probably a bit different for anime and games, but with remakes, even if you consider old fans, at best, about half of them will come back, so it tends to lead to shrinking," he said. "If you don’t design [the remake] with about half new audiences and half old fans in mind, the customer base won’t grow."

Silent Hill 2 remake and Silent Hill f have been released so far.

