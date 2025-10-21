Kirby Air Riders Direct 2 Set for October 23 - News

/ 189 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo announced the Kirby Air Riders Direct 2 will take place on Thursday, October 23 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Nintendo.com.

The Direct will be around 60 minutes long and feature new information on the Nintendo Switch 2 game Kirby Air Riders.

The Direct will feature

Kirby Air Riders will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on November 20.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles