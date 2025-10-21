Platformer Windswept Launches November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 188 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Top Hat Studios and developer WeatherFell announced the side-scrolling platformer, Windswept, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 11.

Read details on the game below:

Marbles and Checkers need your help finding their way home after being swept away in a storm. In this 90s buddy platformer there’s a ton of stuff to do and even more to collect!

Celebrate the 1990s One More Time

Don’t be fooled by its cute charm! The journey home won’t be an easy one!

Windswept is a love letter to a period of gaming where collectathon platformers reigned supreme, trying again was the norm, and players only had a game manual to guide them.

There are over 40 stages to explore, each with their own set of hidden collectibles, bonus challenges and quirky obstacles to overcome… or fall victim to!

Challenge Yourself to Experiment and Discover

You’ll learn every ability in the first stage of the game, after that you’re on your own!

Changing your leader gives you an entirely new set of actions to use and master—remember to take your time and things will click eventually…

Making your way home will be tough, and you’ll need to keep trying until you get the hang of things—but for those who find it a walk in the park, there’s plenty of hidden challenges along the way to test you!

Hone Your Skills

There’s no wrong way to play Windswept.

Marbles and Checkers each have unique abilities, but that won’t always be enough to overcome specialized challenges… Mix ‘n’ match different techniques to play your own way.

You may surprise yourself with what you’re capable of!

This is Your Story…

The journey home is a long one—live for the moments as they happen.

The End is Only the Beginning!

How far will you go?

Where will your journey end?

Let’s get swept away—together!

After that, they’re only a memory!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles