Wallace & Gromit in the Grand Getaway is Out Now for PS VR2 - News

/ 149 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Astrea and developers Atlas V and Albyon announced the adventure game, Wallace & Gromit in the Grand Getaway, is now available for PlayStation VR2 for $12.00.

The game previously released for Quest 2 and 3.

View the PS VR2 trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Wallace and Gromit are preparing for a well-earned golfing getaway, but mishaps and mayhem send them hurtling off course!

Step into Wallace and Gromit’s shoes and blast off on a joyful narrative VR adventure that will transport you from the warmth of West Wallaby Street to the dangers of Deep Space!

Play as Wallace, Gromit, and their brand-new contraption Auto-Caddy!

Enjoy re-playable mini-games along the way.

Discover strange worlds and encounter new life forms.

Explore iconic environments in a story full of the heart and humor of a classic Aardman film.

From the multi-award-winning independent animation studio Aardman (Wallace & Gromit, Chicken Run, Shaun the Sheep) and immersive storytelling expert Atlas V (Madrid Noir, Gloomy Eyes).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles