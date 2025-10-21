Planet of Lana Headed to iOS and Android on December 9 - News

/ 144 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Playdigious and developer Wishfully announced the side-scrolling platformer, Planet of Lana, will launch for iOS and Android on December 9 for $8.99. Pre-orders are available at a discounted price of $7.99.

Planet of Lana is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Embark on a poetic journey across a beautiful alien planet. Explore hand-painted landscapes, solve ancient puzzles and escape dangerous creatures and machines.

Play as Lana, and her loyal animal companion Mui, to uncover the secrets of this planet. Restore the balance between humans, nature, and animals in this sci-fi universe.

Key Features

Play as a young girl, Lana, and her trusty animal companion, Mui, on a rescue mission to find her sister through a colorful world full of machines and creatures

Embark on an poetic journey across a breathtaking alien planet, where balance between humans, nature and animals is at stake, and uncover secrets that will help restore the entire planet lost harmony

Solve intricate puzzles with the help of a responsive and endearing companion, and navigate through dangerous situations using quick thinking rather than brute force

Stealth your way through tense sequences where survival depends on wit and timing, not combat

Redesigned for Mobile

Revamped interface.

Game Center achievements.

Cloud Save—share your progress between Android devices or iOS devices.

Compatible with MFi controllers.

iPhone 16 Optimization (including Pro Max).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles