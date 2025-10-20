Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island + Emerald Rush DLC to Have Monthly Events - News

Nintendo announced the DK Island + Emerald Rush DLC for Donkey Kong Bananza will have monthly limited-time events.

The first event is called "Chip Fever" and it will run from October 28 to November 4.

Read details on the monthly limited-time events below:

During each event period, you can tackle a special Emerald Rush challenge that shakes up the usual formula by setting some fixed conditions, such as the Emerald Perks you can obtain from fossils and Banandium Gems. You’ll still be able to select your Emerald Perk from three choices, but the options presented to you will remain the same during each run.

Achieve the challenge’s target scores and you’ll be rewarded with certain character statues and Banandium Chips, which can be exchanged for standard statues. Don’t worry if you don’t get it the first time—you can retry as many times as you’d like within the event period!

The first event, “Chip Fever,” will take place from October 28 at 1 a.m. PT / 4:00 a.m. ET until November 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT / November 4 at 2:59 a.m. ET. During this time, players can smash their way through DK Island for a chance to collect statues of Enguarde and Kong Bananza.

Donkey Kong Bananza is available for the Nintendo Switch 2.

