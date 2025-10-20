PlayStation Partner Awards 2025 Japan Asia Set for December 3 - News

/ 413 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the PlayStation Partner Awards 2025 Japan Asia is set for Wednesday, December 3.

The awards show recognizes games on PlayStation that are available in Japan and Asia.

Read details on the categories below:

Grand Award

Awarded to the top three titles developed in the Japan / Asian regions with highest worldwide sales between October 1, 2024 and September 30, 2025.

Partner Award

Awarded to titles developed in the Japan / Asia region with top-ranked worldwide sales between October 1, 2024 and September 30, 2025, with particularly noteworthy activity results.

Accessibility Award

Awarded to titles with outstanding accessibility features.

Users’ Choice Award

Awarded to the top titles chosen by users in the Japan / Asia regions. The title candidates are directly taken from the top 30 titles released between October 1, 2024 and September 30, 2025, ranked by the total number of hours played in the Japan / Asia region.

Users can vote from the following titles:

Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Ubisoft)

(Ubisoft) Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land (Koei Tecmo)

(Koei Tecmo) Borderlands 4 (Take-Two Interactive)

(Take-Two Interactive) Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)

(Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive) Delta Force (Tencent)

(Tencent) Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

(Bandai Namco Entertainment) Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS (Koei Tecmo)

(Koei Tecmo) EA Sports FC 26 (Electronic Arts)

(Electronic Arts) Elden Ring Nightreign (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

(FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment) FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time (LEVEL 5)

(LEVEL 5) Forza Horizon 5 (Microsoft Gaming)

(Microsoft Gaming) Infinity Nikki (Papergames)

(Papergames) Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Koch Media / Deep Silver)

(Koch Media / Deep Silver) Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (SEGA / ATLUS)

(SEGA / ATLUS) Marvel Rivals (Netease Games)

(Netease Games) Metaphor: ReFantazio (SEGA / ATLUS)

(SEGA / ATLUS) Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

(Capcom) NBA 2K26 (Take-Two Interactive)

(Take-Two Interactive) Path of Exile 2 (Tencent)

(Tencent) Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 (Konami)

(Konami) Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake (Koei Tecmo)

(Koei Tecmo) Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Silent Hill 2 (Konami)

(Konami) Silent Hill f (Konami)

(Konami) Split Fiction (Electronic Arts)

(Electronic Arts) Super Robot Wars Y (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

(Bandai Namco Entertainment) The First Berserker: Khazan (Nexon)

(Nexon) WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers (505 Games)

(505 Games) Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

PlayStation Indies Award

Awarded to the top titles chosen by users in the Japan / Asia regions. The title candidates are selected as outstanding independent titles produced in Japan or Asia.

Users can vote from the following titles:

Afterlove EP (Pikselnesia / Fellow Traveler)

(Pikselnesia / Fellow Traveler) Cuisineer (Battlebrew Productions / XSEED Games)

(Battlebrew Productions / XSEED Games) Dreams of Another (Q Games)

(Q Games) ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist (Binary Haze Interactive)

(Binary Haze Interactive) Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark (Inti Creates / PQube)

(Inti Creates / PQube) Hotel Barcelona (White Owls, Inc. / Cult Games)

(White Owls, Inc. / Cult Games) Karma: The Dark World (Pollard Studio / Wired Productions)

(Pollard Studio / Wired Productions) Metal Bringer (PLAYISM)

(PLAYISM) Nine Sols (Red Candle Games)

(Red Candle Games) Snezhinka: Sentinel Girls 2 (PLAYISM)

(PLAYISM) to a T (Keita Takahashi / Annapurna Interactive)

(Keita Takahashi / Annapurna Interactive) Urban Myth Dissolution Center (Shueisha Games)

Vote Now

Voting is available via the following links:

Voting will close on November 7 at 23:59 JST.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles