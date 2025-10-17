New Dragon Ball Game to be Announced in January 2026 - News

posted 41 minutes ago

Bandai Namco revealed on social media it will announce a new Dragon Ball game in January 2026 at Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri, which is set to take place on January 25, 2026 in Japan.

"A new Dragon Ball game project will be unveiled this January during the Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri event in Japan!" reads the social media post.

The new Dragon Ball game will be announced during the Genkida Stage+: New Game Super Announcement Stage! event at 11:00 JST.

