Manga Based on the Life of Smash Bros. Creator Masahiro Sakurai Releases Next Month - News

/ 398 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

A manga book based on the life of Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai is set to launch next month in Japan.

The title for the manga book roughly translated to "Masahiro Sakurai: Making the World More Fun with Games," according to VideoGamesChronicle. It will tell "the behind-the-scenes story of the birth of games that entertained the world, Kirby and Smash Bros."

Sakurai supervised the creation of the manga book, which will also have other written sections about Sakurai and the games industry. This includes the timeline of Sakurai's life and an article about working as a video game developer.

The manga will have six chapters:

Young Sakurai and Games The Birth of Kirby The Beginning of Super Smash Bros The Founding of Sora, Inc The Legacy A Beacon for the Future

"Masahiro Sakurai: Making the World More Fun with Games" will release in Japan on November 18 for ¥1,430 ($9.45). No word yet if an English version will be released.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles