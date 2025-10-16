Quantic Dream Developing 'Competitive Multiplayer Experience' - News

Quantic Dream studio head David Cage in a blog post revealed the studio is developing a "competitive multiplayer experience."

This is just one of multiple projects the developer is currently working on, which includes the ongoing development for Star Wars: Eclipse.

"For over 28 years, Quantic Dream has been pushing the boundaries of interactive storytelling. With award-winning titles like Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human, more than 25 million players worldwide have shared the journeys of Ethan Mars, Jodie Holmes, Kara, Markus and Connor, with us," said Cage.



"Since 2018, we have entered a new phase of growth and innovation. We doubled the size of the team, bringing together talents from all over the world united by the same passion for creativity. We opened a new studio in Montreal, moved into new headquarters in Paris, built the next generation of our proprietary technology, and became our own publisher.

"After years as a single-project studio, we also decided to take a new step. Multiple teams are fully dedicated to crafting the next generation of great games, including something very different, a competitive multiplayer experience, born from the same spirit of curiosity and creativity that has always defined us.



"This new title may surprise our fans as it is very different from what we have done so far. But taking risks, challenging ourselves, exploring new ways of playing and telling stories, and attempting what seems impossible, has always been part of our DNA.



"We also know how demanding it is to create something new. Earning the trust of players, standing out in such a competitive space, and introducing fresh concepts is incredibly challenging. And since we have no legacy in this genre, we know we have everything to prove — which is why your support and feedback will be essential. Together, we believe we can create something truly unique.



"Of course, development of Star Wars: Eclipse continues, and we are eager to share more with you in the future.



"I want to take this opportunity to thank all our fans around the world for playing our games year after year, for their kind words whenever we meet, for their patience and encouragement.



"This is the beginning of a new chapter for Quantic Dream. Thank you for being with us on this journey, we can’t wait to share what comes next."

