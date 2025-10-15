ID@Xbox Showcase Set for October 28 - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft announced it has partnered with IGN to host an ID@Xbox Showcase on Tuesday, October 28 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET.

You will be able to watch it on YouTube, Twitch, and IGN.com.

"The event will be packed with exclusive trailers, new looks, and gameplay for games from indie publishers including Serenity Forge, Thunder Lotus, Raw Fury, Skybound, and many more," reads the announcement. "The show will consist of about 50 minutes of brand new content across various genres."

Here is the list of confirmed studios that will be featured during the showcase:

Thunder Lotus

Serenity Forge

PlaySide

Don’t Nod

Hooded Horse

Thunderful

Skybound

Pathea

poncle

Raw Fury

Cult Games

Wired Digital

And more

