Sonic Rumble Launches in November for PC, iOS, and Android

Sega announced Sonic Rumble will launch for PC via Steam, iOS, and Android in November. Pre-registration is now open.

We know you’re super excited to dash, jump, and compete in the ultimate arcade royale, and guess what? So are we! Our whole journey to get this game ready for you has been all about one thing: making a game that truly lives up to the Sonic name and totally deserves your passion.

When you cross the starting line this November, you get to experience the best game we could possibly deliver to our fans. Over the last few months, Sonic Rumble has seriously evolved, with every single change aimed at making your experience better. This extra development time allowed us to roll out several, player-focused updates that refined the core game from the ground up. The goal? A super smooth, intense, and incredibly fun game right from the jump.

We took feedback directly from our Early Rumblers and have made major improvements in three key areas:

We completely revamped the new player onboarding journey to get new Rumblers into the action faster. We also drastically improved the user interface by putting all mission and achievement-related tasks into one easy-to-navigate hub, so you spend more time playing and less time searching. Improving Progression and Rewards: We carefully updated and simplified the cosmetic and character progression systems, making sure every unlock feels meaningful and impactful, while making upgrades less of a chore. We also fine-tuned the game’s rewards and shop systems to create a clear, generous, and exciting progression path for all players. This even included expanding the score ranks and simplifying certain achievements to make every accomplishment feel like a celebrated win.

These adjustments were key in making Sonic Rumble awesome for the long haul. Even as we get ready for launch, our commitment continues and there will be plenty more to come!

