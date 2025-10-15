Surviving Mars: Relaunched Releases November 10 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Haemimont Games announced remastered and expanded version of the colony management game, Surviving Mars: Relaunched, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store on November 10.

The Standard Edition is priced at $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 and the Ultimate Edition is priced at $59.99 / £49.99 / €59.99. Users who already own the original game can purchase the remaster on the same platform for a discounted price of $19.99 / £17.50 / €19.99 for the Standard Edition and for $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 for the Ultimate Edition.

The Ultimate Edition includes the Prime Mission Expansion Pass, which includes the new in-game Mission Sponsor Interplanetary Codex and access to the Feeding the Future and Machine Utopia expansions when the launch in Q2 2026 and Q4 2026, respectively.

Read details on the game below:

See the Red Planet like never before, land for the first time all over again, and discover some brand-new secrets.

Welcome home! The award-winning science-fiction city builder is back—remastered, expanded, and more stunning than ever. Your mission: colonize Mars and survive the process, from exploration and infrastructure to welcoming human colonists and achieving long-term stability. There are new challenges to overcome, new strategies to plan, and now with an upgraded look and feel for a new generation of explorers.

All you need for this relaunched mission to create a thriving Martian settlement is a steady supply of resources, oxygen, decades of training, experience with sandstorms… and a curious attitude to discover the purpose of those weird black cubes that appeared out of nowhere. With a bit of sprucing up, this place is going to be awesome!

Surviving Mars: Relaunched brings together the original colony management game from Haemimont Games, its entire catalogue of expansions, improved and reworked, from major expansions to cosmetics and radio stations, as well as the all-new Martian Assembly update. Upgraded graphics together with updated user interface will give veteran players the definitive Surviving Mars experience, and provide an ideal launch point for new commanders as well.

Are you ready? Mars is waiting for you.

The Dream of Martian Independence

The new Martian Assembly brings an expanded endgame challenge never seen in the original. Shape your Martian society through laws. Balance the needs and demands of your colonists, keep the peace and develop a long-term plan for Mars – up to and including independence from Earth!

Realistic Science-Fiction City Building

Building a thriving colony on a planet not fit for human life brings its own challenges. Construct life-support systems, power grids, domes, and supply chains, and keep them running, because blackouts on a planet without oxygen are never a good idea. And you’re not alone. With the included ‘Space Race’ expansion, rival colonies backed by competing sponsors add even more pressure as you fight for resources and the future of Mars.

Manage Resources, Survive Mars

Balance critical resources like oxygen, water, power, and food to keep your colony alive. Drones build and maintain your infrastructure, while the revamped ‘Martian Express’ adds trains that move people and supplies across longer distances. Every colonist has their own needs and behaviors and smart management is essential for their survival.

Discover, Research, Expand

Advance your colony through a deep research system that unlocks new buildings, production methods, and essential upgrades. Discover breakthroughs, resources, and hidden secrets reaching ‘Below & Beyond’ the Martian surface. With randomized maps, varied sponsors, and unpredictable Mysteries, every playthrough offers new challenges, and every decision shapes your story of survival and growth on Mars.

The Future of the Red Planet is Green

Terraforming is no longer a distant dream, it’s your next challenge. With the included “Green Planet” expansion, you can engineer Mars into a more habitable world. As the environment transforms, introduce animal life with “Project Laika,” bringing the first creatures to thrive alongside your colonists. The future of Mars isn’t just survival, it’s building a self-sustaining, living planet.

