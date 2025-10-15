Wildkeepers Rising Launches October 23 for PC, Later for Consoles - News

Developer Lioncode Games announced the Survivor-like roguelite action game, Wildkeepers Rising, will leave Early Access and launch for PC via Steam on October 23 for $9.99, and "in the coming weeks after the PC launch" for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

"We set out to evolve the bullet heaven formula in meaningful ways," said Lioncode Games director Sergio Garces. "What we’re most proud of here is bringing creatures to the bullet heaven genre—each Guardian is truly unique in what they can do. You’re not just collecting power-ups, you’re building a team with real synergies. Combine that with varied missions, environments that actually affect your strategy, and a massive variety of monsters, creatures, characters, and spells, and you get something that’s both immediately satisfying and strategically deep."

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the 1.0 release below:

Version 1.0 Launch

After a successful seven-month Early Access period that saw the game earn “Mostly Positive” reviews from the Steam community, Wildkeepers Rising delivers a complete bullet-heaven experience that advances beyond simple arena survival, and the full 1.0 launch introduces new content and improvements based on community feedback:

New Wildkeepers: Milo and Ivy

New Fire and Ice Environment with five new Guardians, new Enemies, and new Bosses

Gear System For Strategic Meta-Progression

Meta-Progression Updated Accessibility Features

Performance Optimizations and Bug Fixes

Unlike action games focused on manual combat, Wildkeepers Rising emphasizes movement mastery and strategy through optimizing your builds. Attacks are automatic, placing the focus squarely on positioning, timing your Guardian special abilities, and the decisions you make when selecting upgrades and assembling your four-creature team. With near infinite possible combinations, every run offers opportunities to discover new synergies and refine your approach.

Gameplay at a Glance

Bullet Heaven: Shred thousands of enemies by creating synergies with different tameable Guardians.

Shred thousands of enemies by creating synergies with different tameable Guardians. Creature Collector: Discover, tame, and train magical beasts, and trigger their devastating special attacks in battle.

Discover, tame, and train magical beasts, and trigger their devastating special attacks in battle. Unique Maps: Explore unique maps with intricate topography instead of traditional, flat plains.

Explore unique maps with intricate topography instead of traditional, flat plains. Roguelite Progression: Unlock and acquire upgrades in your village between runs

Unlock and acquire upgrades in your village between runs Endless Mode – Test your fortitude against increasingly stronger enemies with no level cap and additional sigil slots

– Test your fortitude against increasingly stronger enemies with no level cap and additional sigil slots RPG Elements: Discover a rich world of fantasy heroes and magical monsters, and a tale of vengeance.

Discover a rich world of fantasy heroes and magical monsters, and a tale of vengeance. Hand-Drawn Art: Inspired by the works of Akira Toriyama (Dragon Ball), Jim Henson (The Dark Crystal), and Hayao Miyazaki (Studio Ghibli).

