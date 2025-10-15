Nintendo eShop and Switch Online to Launch in Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand in November - News

Nintendo announced the Nintendo eShop and Nintendo Switch Online services will launch in Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand on November 18 for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.

The company is also working to launch the eShop and Switch Online in the Philippines. Details will be revealed once a the start date is finalized.

Read the press release below:

Nintendo will be announcing that Nintendo eShop and Nintendo Switch Online services are scheduled to begin in Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on 18 November.

With Nintendo eShop, users can purchase and download games, download downloadable contents, and Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Nintendo Switch Online memberships offer a variety of benefits to subscribers. You can enjoy online battles and cooperative play, as well as access a wide selection of titles from past Nintendo consoles and exclusive games available only to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Additionally, features like Save Data Cloud make playing on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 even more fun and convenient.

Specific service contents will be announced at a later date. Please wait for our updates.

Additionally, we are working to launch Nintendo eShop and Nintendo Switch Online in the Philippines. Details, including the start date of the services, will be announced once finalized. We appreciate your patience and understanding.

