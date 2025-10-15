Mortal Kombat Sound Director Dan Forden Retires After 37 Years - News

Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon has announced sound director Dan Forden has retired after 37 years in the video game industry.

Forden joined the video game industry in 1988 and worked on the audio for a number of Williams and Midway pinball machines. He is best known for is work on the Mortal Kombat series as he worked on the music and sound effects for the first Mortal Kombat game.

"After an incredible 37 year career, on October 1st, Dan Forden (1/4 of the original Mortal Kombat team) began his well earned retirement," said Boon. "I cannot overstate the impact Dan has made on pinball, videogames, NetherRealm & especially Mortal Kombat.

"A significant part of the first Mortal Kombat's identity was in its tone, mystique and outrageous presentation. Remember the first time you saw & heard an uppercut? The explosive impact.. The announcer's wicked laugh.. The "DUN DUN DUN" before a fatality? Remember the amazing music that defined the atmosphere of the fighting arenas? That was all Dan.

"You may also know him as the (now infamous) 'Toasty Guy' but Dan's audio single handedly created a literal atmosphere that played a major role in the feel and vibe of Mortal Kombat."

Forden in a statement earlier this month said, "We made a lot of fun stuff over the years. I'm really proud of what we accomplished as well as how much fun we had making that stuff. There are so many smart, talented people – look for more great things to emerge over the next several years."

He added, "I wouldn't have lasted 37 years in the industry if fans weren't out there playing the games we made. Thanks to all of you for supporting what we’ve done. Live long and… Toasty!"

