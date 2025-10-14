Summer Game Fest 2026 Set for June 5, 2026 - News

/ 232 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Geoff Keighley has announced Summer Game Fest 2026 will take place on Friday, June 5, 2026 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

"Summer Game Fest streams LIVE on Friday, June 5, 2026," said Keighley. "From the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. A spectacular, cross-platform showcase of what’s next in video games."

Public tickets will be available in Spring 2026.

Summer Game Fest 2025 featured Resident Evil Requiem, Game of Thrones: War for Westeros, Code Vein 2, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, Atomic Heart 2, Dying Light: The Beast, Jurassic World Evolution 3, End of Abyss, Mortal Shell 2, Mina the Hollower, Scott Pilgrim EX, Stranger Than Heaven, and much more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles