Bluepoint Games Hiring for 3rd-Person Melee Action Game

PlayStation first-party studio Bluepoint Games is hiring for a new third-person melee action game.

It was announced earlier this year a live service game at Bluepoint and Days Gone developer Bend Studio were cancelled. It was reported the game at Bluepoint was a live service God of War title.

Tech4Gamers spotted a job listing at the studio for a Senior Combat Designer that reveals some details on the next game the developer is working on.

The person hired is expected to have a "solid understanding of combat systems and mechanics for 3rd-person melee action experiences" and "at least 5 years of professional experience in combat design."

The Senior Combat Designer will be responsible to "create high-level character design intent, combat flow plans, and respective systems" and "focus on character designs and mechanics from concept to implementation." They will also work on "tune key aspects of the game, including AI gameplay, character balance, and controls."

Bluepoint Games most recently supported development on 2022's God of War Ragnarok and developed 2020's Demon's Souls remake alongside Japan Studio.

