Silly Polly Beast Launches October 28 for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Top Hat Studios and developer Anji Games announced the psychological survival action horror game, Silly Polly Beast, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 28.

Embrace Your Inner Demon, or Be Consumed by It

In Silly Polly Beast, you’ll traverse the nightmarish and often abstract depth of the underworld. Traversing through the dreaded fog, you’ll engage in aggressive gun fights, outsmart enemies, sneak in the shadows, solve puzzles, work with unlikely allies, and travel with your trusty skateboard.

Encounter Otherworldly Denizens

The underworld is filled with many odd figures—some of which may not be on your side, but not necessarily against you. Along the way, no matter what events may unfold, never forget the pact you made which plunged you into this abyss.

Eclectic, Genre-Bending Gameplay

Silly Polly Beast features a truly unique gameplay experience, blending fluid world exploration and puzzle solving with perspective-shifting battles. As you traverse the world, Polly’s powers will grow deadlier—and separately, so will her skateboarding skills! As the narrative deepens, you’ll come across an eclectic blend of top-down and side-scrolling shooter segments, survival horror segments, and even skateboarding. Master forbidden spells and find the only thing left that matters to you—Alice.

