Death by Scrolling Launches October 28 for PC, Later for Consoles

posted 54 minutes ago

Publisher MicroProse and Ron Gilbert studio Terrible Toybox announced the roguelike vertically scrolling RPG, Death by Scrolling, will launch for PC via Steam on October 28. It will also release for the PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch at a later date.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Welcome to Death by Scrolling, a roguelike vertically scrolling RPG set in the chaotic depths of Purgatory, now under new management! Choose your character—each with unique perks and abilities, and race upward through endless levels. Battle bizarre monsters, dodge death itself, and collect gems to pay the Ferryman’s exorbitant fee: 10,000 gold! With each screen inching upward, time is never on your side. Outsmart the Grim Reaper, grab power-ups, complete quirky side quests, and shop from vendors mid-run. Stay alive, pay your dues, and maybe, just maybe, you’ll cross that river.

Key Features:

Varied Cast of Characters: Select from multiple playable characters, each offering distinct abilities and perks to suit your playstyle.

Select from multiple playable characters, each offering distinct abilities and perks to suit your playstyle. Vertically Scrolling Mayhem: Constant upward movement means no time to rest—let the fiery bottom of the screen catch you, and it’s game over.

Constant upward movement means no time to rest—let the fiery bottom of the screen catch you, and it’s game over. Relentless Pursuit: The Grim Reaper is always close by—stun, dodge, and outmaneuver, but never kill him!

The Grim Reaper is always close by—stun, dodge, and outmaneuver, but never kill him! Loot & Progression: Collect gold and precious gems to unlock upgrades, power-ups, and abilities from quirky vendors.

Collect gold and precious gems to unlock upgrades, power-ups, and abilities from quirky vendors. Bonus Runs & Side Quests: Discover extra challenges and side quests at the top of each level for extra rewards.

Discover extra challenges and side quests at the top of each level for extra rewards. Monster Mash: Battle quirky underworld creatures, from hellish pests to demonic bosses, all in a wild vertical sprint.

Battle quirky underworld creatures, from hellish pests to demonic bosses, all in a wild vertical sprint. Quirky Lore & Humor: A tongue-in-cheek take on afterlife bureaucracy, with cheeky dialogues and playful narration.

A tongue-in-cheek take on afterlife bureaucracy, with cheeky dialogues and playful narration. Leaderboards: See how your purgatorial performance stacks up against other trapped souls.

Choose your hero. Outsmart death. Outrun scrolling. Earn your passage. Are you ready to survive Purgatory?

