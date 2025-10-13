Horror FPS Beneath Launches Later This Month for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Camel 101 announced the horror first-person shooter, Beneath, will launch for PC via Steam on October 27, and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 28 for $16.59 / £13.59 / €16.59.

View the launch date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Descend into the abyss and face your deepest fears in Beneath, a Lovecraftian first-person survival-horror action adventure. Seasoned diver Noah Quinn’s routine expedition plunges into chaos, trapping him in the depths of the ocean, where an ancient evil lurks. As supplies dwindle and nightmarish creatures close in, Noah must confront horrifying mutations, creeping madness, and a sinister conspiracy that threatens humanity itself. With his daughter’s life hanging in the balance, Noah is pushed to his limits in a desperate race against time. Can he uncover the truth and stop an ancient horror from surfacing, or will the abyss consume them all?

Lovecraftian Horror

Dive into a chilling Lovecraftian nightmare, where an atmospheric world filled with Eldritch abominations await to ensnare you. Unravel a gripping narrative steeped in mystery, suspense, and shocking twists that will keep you on edge.

Resource Management

Navigate your descent with scarce supplies and dwindling ammunition. Your sanity is your most crucial asset, teetering on the brink as the horrors of the deep threaten your mind and body.

Stealth and Combat

Embrace the shadows, avoiding detection to conserve resources, or unleash chaos with adrenaline-fueled firefights as you delve deeper into the dark mystery.

Advanced Enemies

Face a terrifying array of foes, from ruthless human soldiers to grotesque Lovecraftian monstrosities. Learn their tactics and master combat and stealth to survive.

Diverse Locations to Explore

Equip yourself with a specialized deep-sea diving suit, but beware its oxygen limits as you plunge into the ocean’s abyss. Uncover the secrets of deep-sea research stations and navigate through the treacherous Atlantic waters in your submarine.

