Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: MachineGames Anniversary Update Launches October 10

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer MachineGames announced an update for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle release on October 10 to celebrate the 15th anniversary of MachineGames.

The update adds New Game+, the Cairo outfit, and a voice-over language selector for English, Arabic, German, Spanish, Latin American Spanish, French, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

