Sacred 2: Fallen Angel Remaster Launches November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher THQ Nordic and developers SparklingBit and Funatics announced Sacred 2: Fallen Angel Remaster will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on November 11.

The PC version is priced at $19.99 / €19.99 and supports multiplayer, while the console version will cost $29.99 / €29.99 and only supports single-player.

Read details on the game below:

Ancaria stands on the brink. T-Energy, the mysterious power source that once brought prosperity, now fuels corruption, conflict, and chaos. In the midst of war and betrayal, six heroes rise—each with their own fate, abilities, and path through a living, breathing open world.

In this remaster of the beloved action RPG Sacred 2: Fallen Angel, players return to a massive fantasy realm filled with hundreds of quests, dangerous dungeons, and unique combat arts to master. Battle monstrous creatures, uncover ancient secrets, and shape your character through loot, leveling, and deep customization.

With refined combat mechanics, a modern user interface, full controller support, and all expansions included, the remaster brings new life to a fan-favorite—whether you’re revisiting Ancaria or setting foot in it for the first time.

Forge your legend. The fate of Ancaria awaits.

Features:

Includes all expansions and updates in one definitive edition.

Smoother, more responsive combat.

Modern user interface and full controller support.

Enhanced textures, lighting effects, and view distance.

Community-driven fixes and improved stability.

