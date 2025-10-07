Vampire Survivors Update 1.14 Adds Online Co-Op and More - News

/ 541 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Developer poncle announced update 1.14 for Vampire Survivors will add online cooperative play for up two four players and four other major features that will be revealed soon.

"Free roam the stages whilst your friend struggles to find their way through Astral Stair, or maybe see if you can all survive Room 1665… More players doesn’t make it easier, or does it? Autumn is our time to shine, so be sure to come back next week to see what the following card will reveal… we might finally answer a burning question that has been asked thousands of times," reads the announcement.

View the online co-op announcement trailer below:

Vampire Survivors is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, iOS, Android, and Xbox game Pass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles