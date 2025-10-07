SOPA: Tale of the Stolen Potato is Out Now for PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass - News

/ 430 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Developer Studio Bando has released the emotional narrative adventure game, SOPA: Tale of the Stolen Potato, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

When Miho steps into the pantry to get a potato for his grandmothers’ soup, he’s pulled into a distant fantastical land where he must retrace the steps of a mysterious great traveler before him.

He must venture through a world of endless deserts, floating mountains, and talking beasts, outsmarting thieves and meeting quirky characters along the way.

But each time he returns to the kitchen with an ingredient, he’s a little bit taller, and his grandmother a little bit older…

Features:

Beautiful narrative adventure inspired by Spirited Away, The Little Prince, and Coco.

Spirited Away, The Little Prince, and Coco. Explore fantastic original worlds in full 3D Disney / Pixar-like art style.

Laugh-out-loud dialogue pulls you into the world.

Emotional subtext for a mature audience, while being fun and accessible to a younger one.

Solve puzzles, engage in quick-time events, learn songs.

Designed for multiplatform and accessibility.

10 to 12-plus hours of gameplay.

Complete all sidequests and collect all the clay figurines!

Meet new characters and go on new adventures in upcoming downloadable content.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles