Yacht Club Games has Delayed Mina the Hollower

Yacht Club Games announced it has delayed Mina the Hollower from October 31 to an unannounced date. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

"This week, our team made a tough decision: we decided to delay Mina the Hollower," reads the update from Yacht Club Games. "The entire crew has been working tirelessly day and night to finish development for release on Oct 31st, but we’re just not quite there yet. This isn’t a major delay, it’s just a stretch of time to apply some final polish and balancing to make the game truly shine.

"With that said, we would like to apologize! Nevertheless, we will not waver on our commitment to quality. Our goal is to make sure our development team has the time and resources to deliver an incredible adventure and we will be giving you just that. That’s no hollow promise!

"We don’t want to announce another release date until it’s submitted to platforms, so please hang tight as we reach the finish line."

The developer is currently working on:

Finalizing design, art, and sound

Overall game balancing

Implementing localization

Eating cheese

Testing, testing, testing… on all platforms!

