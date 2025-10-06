GNAW Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Developer Redstart Interactive has announced prehistoric metroidvania game, GNAW, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

"GNAW combines strong and dynamic combat encounters reminiscent of classic ’90s mainstays with a lore-rich world full of societal unrest," said Redstart Interactive's Jon Lawitts. "This deinonychus will traverse seven different regions, each with its own distinct landscapes and platforming challenges, while fending off feral critters and vengeful scientific experiments."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Something’s rotten in New Dino City, and it’s up to you to solve the mystery in GNAW. In this Metroidvania, explore a pre-apocalyptic saurian civilization hurtling toward self-annihilation. Meet strange characters, fight off twisted critters, and rescue your beloved city from extinction.

Meet Mack Ripley! He’s Got Short Arms, a Big Heart, and Dreams of Being Something… More

New Dino City is the heart of saurian civilization; a bustling metropolis filled with dinosaurs large and small. Creatures of all species live together in peace… or they did until something began upsetting the natural order. Now, thrown into a strange situation filled with weird science and even stranger events, it’s up to Mack Ripley to unravel the mystery and save the world from extinction.

Not Your Average ‘Saur Anymore

Mack Ripley was just a guy living his life, wishing he could be something special. Thanks to a freak encounter of the science kind, Mack has been transformed. If you’ve never seen a dinosaur with otherworldly powers, get ready to be amazed as Mack chomps, spits, and devours his foes.

Strange Powers: You Can Gnaw Your Own Way

With each new skill, you’ll be able to unlock new ways to customize your playstyle. Whether you prefer to get up close and personal with those nasty critters, hang back and deal with them at a distance, or mix it up, you can make Mack your very own.

New Dino City: Enjoy the Bright Lights and Dangerous Underbelly

New Dino City has as many stories as it does dinos. Meet strange allies, twisted villains, and altered creatures as you uncover a diabolical mystery. How are all of the strange happenings connected? That’s for you to discover, but move quickly or else it may be lights out for the big city.

It’s Not Parkour, It’s ParkSaur: Getting Around New Dino City

Tall buildings, dark alleys, and some water that looks a little… off. New Dino City has it all!

Traverse a world of densely interconnected skyscrapers, darkened alleys, and strange locales as you dive deeper into the weird happenings in the City. But be careful, there are threats around every corner just waiting to be discovered.

Myth or Fact? New Dino City has Alligators in the Sewers

What’s caused the peaceful critters of New Dino City to begin terrorizing the population? You’ll need to use all of Mack’s abilities, create clever combinations, and push yourself to the limit to overcome challenging foes and terrifying bosses.

Features:

A prehistoric Metroidvania 200 million years in the making.

An arsenal of 16 combat and traversal abilities.

Weave your way through dozens of regions as new abilities open new areas.

Look more than 150 snarling creatures right in the eye… then beat them up.

Meet interesting denizens of New Dino City. And Gus. He’s… you’ll see.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

