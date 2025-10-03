SEDAP! A Culinary Adventure Launches October 22 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch - News

Developer Kopiforge announced the cooperative cooking combat adventure game, SEDAP! A Culinary Adventure, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on October 22 for $19.99.

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

SEDAP! A Culinary Adventure is a cooperative cooking combat adventure where players work together to prepare scrumptious Southeast Asian dishes. Embark on an exciting culinary journey as you venture into Khaya Island to whip up delectable delicacies. Serve your way through a fantastical reimagination of Southeast Asia!

Two aspiring culinary geniuses open a traveling food truck and venture out to Khaya Island—a long abandoned, dangerous island with no shortage of monsters and mysteries. Together, the duo explore Khaya Island in search of new recipes and tastes while slowly uncovering the veil of secrets that haunts the locale.

Two-Player Asymmetric Cooperative Play

Grab a friend and work together to serve dishes! Organize your kitchen and race to prepare your ingredients while playing the Cooker or go out and forage for supplies, combating monsters as the Hunter. It’ll take your combined effort to keep your business running.

Embark on a Fantastic Adventure

Venture through a rich and unique Southeast Asian-inspired fantasy world and unearth the mysteries of the magical Khaya Island. Several biomes each with their own hazards and recipes await, each ready to be discovered and mastered.

Cook Southeast Asian Cuisine

Prepare a wide range of popular dishes enjoyed in Southeast Asia, such as pineapple fried rice, chicken rice, banh mi, and even bubble tea! There’s a ton of dishes waiting to be served up in each level, and maybe a few that’ll take a little more effort to unlock.

Complete the Recipe Book

Discover more dishes and food as you carry out and delve deeper into your perilous expedition. As you fill more and more pages of your recipe book, the Makanomicon, perhaps you’ll earn some rewards and unlock hidden secrets along the way.

Upgrade Your Gear

Spend the resources you earn throughout your adventure to buy new charms, weapons, and utensils to power-up to face the challenges that lie ahead in Khaya Island.

