Ubisoft Launches Subsidiary Vantage Studios - News

/ 312 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Ubisoft has announced the launch of its new subsidiary Vantage Studios in which Tencent owns a 25 percent stake in.

The "creative house" will be responsible for three key Ubisoft franchises - Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six. It is led by Charlie Guillemot and Christophe Derennes.

"Vantage Studios will take on development and expansion of these brands, building on the foundation of Ubisoft's experience and expertise, sharing services and technical resources, all while giving developers more hands-on control over the games they are building," reads the announcement.

"Vantage Studios represents a first step in Ubisoft's ongoing transformation, with plans to set up additional creative houses and group its brands and franchises under the banner of a shared DNA and development expertise. The goal of Vantage Studios, and future creative houses, is to facilitate stronger and deeper connections between developers and players. This streamlined approach allows for both a higher level of autonomy for developers and a shorter pathway between gathering and implementing player feedback, while still offering the benefit of Ubisoft's expertise, services, tools, and tech.

"Comprising teams developing the Rainbow Six, Assassin's Creed, and Far Cry franchises based in Ubisoft's studios in Montréal, Quebec, Sherbrooke, Saguenay, Barcelona, and Sofia, Vantage Studios brings together thousands of experienced developers from across the world, many of whom are responsible for creating some of Ubisoft's biggest games."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles