Maid of Sker VR Announced for PS VR2, SteamVR, and Quest - News

Developer Wales Interactive has announced virtual reality survival horror game, Maid of Sker VR, for PlayStation VR2, SteamVR, and Quest. It will launch in November.

Brave the nightmares of the Quiet Ones. Do not panic… don’t even breathe!

Maid of Sker VR is a first-person survival horror, set in a remote hotel with a gory and macabre history from Welsh folklore. Armed with only a defensive sound device, you’ll utilize stealth tactics to avoid death amongst a cult of sound-based AI enemies.

Set in 1898 and inspired by the haunting Welsh tale of Elisabeth Williams, this is a story of a family empire driven by torture, slavery, piracy and a supernatural mystery that suffocates the grounds of the hotel.

Features:

3D sound-based AI system as the core survival mechanic.

A chilling story inspired by Welsh folklore fusing psychological, gothic, and British horror.

Re-imagining of famous Welsh hymns Calon Lan (A Pure Heart), Suo-Gân (Welsh Lullaby), and Ar Hyd Y Nos (All Through the Night) from the spine-chilling voice of Tia Kalmaru.

