Halo Studios to Give 'Deep Dive' Panel on the Future of Halo on October 24

posted 1 hour ago

Halo Studios announced it will be hosting a "deep dive" panel that will focus on the future of the Halo franchise at Halo World Championships 2025 next month.

The developer will also have a segment on the Main Stage, which will be followed by the "deep dive" panel on the Community Stage. Both will be happening on Friday, October 24 in the early afternoon.

"Back in June we let the community know that we’d be continuing the conversation from last year’s HaloWC and the 'A New Dawn' video and sharing more about what we’ve been working on. Like last year we’ll be on the Main Stage to talk about it but this year we’ve also got a “deep dive” panel planned for the Community Stage that you won’t want to miss.

"Both the segment on the Main Stage and the panel on the Community Stage will be going down early Friday afternoon on October 24 at HaloWC. Make sure you’re there early so you don’t miss a second!" The last entry in the Halo series was 2021's Halo Infinite.

