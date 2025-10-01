Sci-Fi Horror RPG Parasite Mutant Announced for PS5 and PC - News

Developer IceSitruuna has announced science-fiction horror RPG, Parasite Mutant, for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Parasite Mutant is a science-fiction horror RPG set in the distant future. Psionic agent Nova was sent on a mission to an abandoned and secluded island city filled with horrifying creatures, not knowing that what happened on the island will completely change her fate.

Combat System

Parasite Mutant uses ATC (Active Time Chains) which combines the popular Active Time Battle system used in RPGs of the late-90s and a three-segment chain system. Players will need to time their actions on each segments and decide whether they want to save their energy and do a chain release. As the gauge fills up, players will need to dodge enemy attacks and launch their attack at the best possible time.

Art Style

Parasite Mutant uses a semi-realistic anime art style and utilizes modern rendering techniques to give our players a HD visual experience. Additionally, we have introduced a retro filter and CRT filter to bring players back that late-90s to 2000s vibe.

Setting

Parasite Mutant is a survival horror game with a diverse array of horrifying mutants. In the game, players will solve various puzzles in search of answers and maybe uncover the horrifying secret of this universe.

Level Up System

Parasite Mutant uses the classic equipment progression system. Players can attach various modules onto their equipment, or enhance their equipment using Plus Points that can be obtained through combat.

New Game+

Parasite Mutant has a New Game+ mode that allows players to inherit Plus Points from their previous playthrough. The New Game+ mode unlocks new locations where players have to continue to strengthen themselves and complete the final challenge.

Outfit System

The game will feature an outfit‑changing system.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

