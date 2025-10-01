GODBREAKERS Launches October 23 for PS5 and PC - News

Publisher Thunderful Games and developer To The Sky announced the cooperative hack-and-slash action game, GODBREAKERS, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 23.

"We’re grateful for the opportunity to finally share that GODBREAKERS will be arriving on PC and PlayStation 5 this October 23," said To The Sky CEO and Executive Producer Jugo Mirkovic. "Our goal has always been to create a game that’s immediately fun to pick up, while opening up for players to uncover depth the more they experiment.

"With responsive combat, cancelable actions, and abilities that you can combine in countless ways, we hope fans of hack-n-slash and roguelite games will find plenty of room to push the limits and experience those sweaty palm moments that we cherish. We’re excited to see the creative builds and strategies players discover once the game is in your hands this October 23."

GODBREAKERS‘ headline feature is the “Godbreak” mechanic, which allows you to steal powers from your enemies and use those unique abilities against them—there are powers that allow you to tunnel underground and emerge underneath an enemy, charge up and unleash a powerful beam, launch yourself towards foes with giant jaws and plenty more for you to discover for yourself.

Explore six distinct biomes, from the swampy and poison-ridden Sabboath, to the colorful and eclectic Kar-Aja. Jump into these biomes by yourself or with up to three other players in cooperative play to engage in slick and responsive combat with fully cancelable actions and devastating chainable abilities. Find cool loot as you sharpen your playstyle on each thrilling run and deal with a host of memorable boss fights. These multi-phase bosses will confront you with evolving attack patterns and distinct personalities that will test reflexes and coordination.

