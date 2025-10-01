Outward 2 Launches in Summer 2026 for PC - News

/ 197 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Nine Dots Studio announced Outward 2 will launch for PC via Steam in summer 2026.

"With Outward 2, we finally have the means to deliver the vision we had for the game—a believable and grounded adventurer experience," said Nine Dots Studio CEO and creative director Guillaume Boucher-Vidal.

"We kept the same ingredients, stayed true to our vision and improved on what was not up to what we wanted—our combat system, immersion and character creator. When we started working on Outward in 2015 with our Kickstarter, we wanted to create the ultimate simulation of an adventurer’s life. With a small team of 11 dedicated people, we surpassed expectations and delivered something greater studios could not have achieved. With Outward 1 we learned a lot from our players, we improved from their feedback and gave them what they wanted with our downloadable content. We stayed true to our vision that they loved while elevating the experience of living a true adventurer’s life. Much better graphics, better immersion and better combat."

View the release window trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The original Outward, which eclipsed three million players earlier this month, challenged conventional open-world RPGs by trading the typical power fantasy for an adventure that demands preparation, persistence, and tactical execution. Outward 2 takes the formula that gathered a dedicated community and injects it with new and enhanced features fueled by the same intention and effort the developers ask of its players as they embark.

An Average Joe On A Remarkable Journey

You’re not a hero of legend. Shape your modest and meager beginnings through three distinct starting scenarios and eleven backgrounds, which will determine where to start in this brutal world. Whether you’re a devout worshipper of Elatt trying to strike it rich as a miner or a vagrant deadbeat in Simeon’s Bastion, the world of Aurai will not be kind… not even in defeat. If you’re knocked out, your journey continues, and you must live with the consequences. You could be robbed and left to rot, be saved by a kind passerby, wake up in town badly injured, or… worse.

A Living, Evolving World

A full-year seasonal cycle transforms the world of Aurai. Merchants and other NPCs relocate, frozen rivers become traversable in winter, and more. Comprising of four distinct areas, regions will feature their own biomes, seasons, and specific gameplay. From the blizzards of the Gilded Mountains to the acid rains in the Gathes of Catharsis, players will find a renewed challenge every time they travel.

Growth Through Mastery

Every factor in Outward 2 molds your playstyle. Your tactical choices as a player, from the weight and material of your armor to particular weapons you use, are reinforced by the new Exercise system, where passive skills will spark and grow based on how you play. Seek out special trainers scattered around Aurai, who will teach you how to survive the most brutal encounters for a fee.

Ritual Spellcasting and Tactical Combat

Wielding magic in Outward 2 is no mere button press. Cast spells through rituals, like sending a fire stone into the air to create a ring around you that allows you to empower your skills with deadly flames. Challenging combat, where every weapon has its own distinct moveset, is further enhanced in the sequel with a larger variety of tools and weapon combinations, along with animations that bring more fluidity and control to players. Major combat improvements were cultivated based on extensive player feedback from the original.

Intentional Inventory Management

Your backpack is your lifeline, and every space within is worth its weight in gold. Pack provisions, potions, weapons, and camping gear for an expedition, but manage it carefully as you gather more along the way. Some discoveries won’t be worth the precious space. In a fight, you may want to drop your backpack to attack and evade more deftly. The sequel adds a mule you may earn to carry your wares throughout your journey, but its vulnerability may influence your path as well. Weigh each decision carefully.

Two-Player Split Screen and Online Cooperative

Aurai is a grueling place, but you mustn’t go alone. Plan and prepare alongside a friend, covering each other’s weaknesses and marrying your strengths. Teamwork expands the opportunities and options for tackling the many challenges you will face in Outward 2.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles