BrokenLore: DON’T LIE Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Serafini Productions have announced BrokenLore: DON’T LIE for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

"DON’T LIE represents an important step for us: it’s a new, unsettling story that expands the BrokenLore universe," said Serafini Productions creator Sebastiano Serafini. "We’re excited to continue the series. Wired has always championed bold initiatives, often addressing social issues, and it’s inspiring to work with a partner like that. We hope the BrokenLore series will keep growing, also thanks to this collaboration."

Wired Productions managing director Leo Zullo added, "I first met Sebastiano, two years ago, at the beginning of his development journey, and I was fascinated by his energy, creativity, and vision. He is a rare breed. As Wired are an indie publishing house that develops and nurtures innovative creatives who have a real story to be told, Sebastiano and his team at Serafini Productions very much fit into that category."

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

BrokenLore: DON’T LIE is a first-person psychological horror game. Junko lives trapped inside her small apartment, drifting between loneliness and madness as her fragile reality unravels. Lies, hallucinations, and terrifying visions blur the line between what is real and what is imagined, twisting the familiar into disturbing liminal spaces where nothing can be trusted. Not everything you see is real. Not everything you hear is true. Above all, remember: DON’T LIE.

BrokenLore: DON’T LIE pushes deeper into the fragmented mythology that ties the series together. Despite being the part of narrative web, the game stands on its own and it invites old fans and newcomers to confront a new self-contained story full of deceit, paranoia and fear.

Immersive First-Person Psychological Horror

Enter the fragile world of Junko, a young woman attempting to reconnect with two patients in a rehabilitation center. A story driven descent into paranoia which will only lead to further delusions.

Exploration Phases

Search unsettling liminal spaces and eerie locations for clues, objects and fragments of memory.

Stealth Sequences

Hallucinations stalk you. You must hide and remain silent to survive.

