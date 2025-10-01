The Relic: First Guardian Launches in Early 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Perp Games and Korean developer Project Cloud Games announced dark fantasy action RPG, The Relic: First Guardian, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in early 2026.

View the extended gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Inspired by Korean Folktales and Legends

Experience unique, blended gameplay, storytelling, and combat in this eight-minute slice of what’s soon to come. A rich tapestry of ancient tales is yearning to be unearthed where every story is woven into the fabric in the continent of Arsiltus—even amid combat. This is the unique experience awaiting in The Relic: First Guardian.

Bosses are Brutals

Featuring 70 formidable “Brutals,” each with a personal tale of sorrow, overcoming these massive bosses will require mastering the diverse combat system. Use a combination of unique weapons, magic, and skills tailored to your playstyle, all while crucially managing your stamina where every defense and dodge counts. Defeating each Brutal means The Last Guardian will inherit their tragic story, along with powerful special items and upgrades essential for progression.

Progression is Environmental

Exploring vast environments will lead you towards fragments that unlock more skills, armor, and weapons. Leave no stone unturned, no corner unexplored, and no dungeon uncompleted.

