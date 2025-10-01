Project Retrograde: The Becoming Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Developer Invercity Game Works has announced narrative-driven action survival game, Project Retrograde: The Becoming, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Doomsday Gloom

In 1995, humanity’s last hope—Project Retrograde—collapsed as the underground world was shattered by the ancient parasite L.U.C.A. Play as a bounty hunter symbiotic with parasite, using its dangerous power to save the world, even if it consumes you.

Parasitic Combat

Infected by L.U.C.A, you survive and gain the ability to absorb combat memories from other hosts. Unlock parasitic skills, become a Kung Fu master or the Baba Yaga, and experience adrenaline-fueled combat!

Mysterious Underground

Delve into the post-apocalyptic realm filled with retro technology. Manipulate the LUX system to alter underground weather, or climb towers to reach unknown regions and uncover the truth buried for years.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

