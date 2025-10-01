Lethal Honor: Order of the Apocalypse Launches October 7 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher HandyGames and developer Viral Studios announced the roguelite hack-and-slash action game, Lethal Honor: Order of the Apocalypse, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on October 7.

Lethal Honor: Order of the Apocalypse is a challenging hack-and-slash roguelite game, featuring eldritch creatures, fast-paced melee combat and powerful abilities. Become part of a secret organization that investigates the paranormal and fights for the survival of humanity.

Prepare to Discover the Truth!

Hand-drawn comic panels are seamlessly integrated into the gameplay to fully immerse you into a dark story full of mystery and intrigue. With every run and every death, you uncover more of the dangers of Wolf Island and the secrets that lie within.

Intense, Fast-paced Combat Will Test Your Skills!

Attacking relentlessly will only lead to your early demise. Find your own style by combining unique abilities, artifacts and enchantments into powerful combinations. Fight difficult bosses and show your superiority. Unleash hell onto your enemies!

Experience the Mysteries!

Discover the disturbing secrets of Lethal Honor in a story that happens during your runs through the biomes of the island. Alternate between Lost Agents and Key Agents, who follow their own story, as you find out what is happening on the island.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

