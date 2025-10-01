Possessor(s) Launches November 11 for PS5 and PC - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Heart Machine announced the side-scrolling action adventure game, Possessor(s), will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on November 11.

In Possessor(s) you play as Luca, a high-schooler trapped in the ruins of Sanzu City, a sprawling metropolis overrun with otherworldly horrors following an interdimensional catastrophe. Her body broken, Luca strikes a deal with Rhem, a newly freed demon in need of a host. Together, they make a last-ditch effort to survive.

Possessor(s) combines elements of platform fighters and Metroidvanias, offering stylish combat and exploration with a focus on juggling, aerial combos, and improvised weapons like kitchen knives, a guitar, and a computer mouse.

As Luca and Rhem learn to co-exist, they’ll develop new skills to help them navigate a huge, interconnected city while exploring different districts, each with unique challenges and atmosphere. Possessor(s) also explores themes of codependency, loss, and survival as Luca searches for her mother and best friend in the ruins of Sanzu.

