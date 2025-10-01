Cozy Platformer ILA: A Frosty Glide Launches October 20 - News

Publisher First Break Labs and developer Magic Rain Studios announced the cozy platformer, ILA: A Frosty Glide, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 20.

Ila is a curious and kind witch-in-training about to embark on the adventure of her life.

Coco, a small and affectionate black cat, was the last connection Ila had to her mother. From the moment Ila’s mother placed the tiny, dark-furred kitten into her arms, Ila understood that this fragile little ball of fur wasn’t just a pet—it was her responsibility, her companion, and her most loyal friend.

But one fateful night, Coco vanished.

After Coco’s disappearance, Ila began experiencing dreams that revealed glimpses of an unknown island where Coco, fragile and seemingly lost in the cold, calls her toward an adventure she can’t ignore. With her trusty skatebroom, Ila sets out to explore this mysterious island and find her lost companion, Coco.

In ILA: A Frosty Glide, players arrive on a whimsical island with snowy mountains and cozy Scandinavian vibes. Immerse yourself in this charming small open world as ILA, a spirited young witch-in-training, who embarks on an intriguing adventure fueled by determination and her trusty skatebroom to find her lost kitty Coco. Transform your journey into an adventure of learning and overcoming, as you solve platform puzzles defying gravity and collect valuables to enhance ILA’s appearance and abilities. All of this while listening to its beautiful original soundtrack.

