Phil Spencer Says There are 4 Highly Requested IPs Fans Want to See Revived

Microsoft Gaming CEO in an interview at Tokyo Game Show 2025 last week revealed there are four highly requested classic IPs from Xbox that fans want to see revived.

He noted fans want to see two Xbox 360 JRPGs, Blue Dragon and Lost Odyssey, as well as Crimson Skies and MechAssault to make a return.

Blue Dragon and Lost Odyssey were developed by Mistwalker, a studio founded in 2004 by Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi. Blue Dragon released for the Xbox 360 in 2006 and Lost Odyssey released a year later in 2007. Blue Dragon would see two entries release for the Nintendo DS in 2008 and 2009.

Crimson Skies is an action aerial combat video game series. The original released in 2000 for PC, while Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge released for the Xbox in 2003.

MechAssault is a mech-brawler action franchise. The first entry released for the Xbox in 2002 and the sequel, MechAssault 2: Lone Wolf, released in 2004.

