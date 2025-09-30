Rumor: Sony to Release New PS5 DualSense Controller With Removable Battery - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 1,374 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment is reportedly working on an updated version of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller that will launch in November.
The main change with the new PS5 DualSense controller is that it will come with a removable battery.
It isn't known if it will support the use of AA batteries like Xbox controllers are able to. It is possible it will come with a rechargeable battery that can be swapped out when needed.
The report also claims Sony will be releasing a minor revision to the PlayStation 5 Pro that will use three percent less power than the current model and will come with one of the new DualSense controllers.
The report comes from Polish site PPE that says its source is Graczdari, who correctly revealed Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 was coming to PS5 before it was announced and leaked the box art for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.
This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
technically, all wireless controllers have removable batteries. Some are just easier to get to than others.
Would be great if they could use regular AA batteries. But, at least having the option to swap out a proprietary rechargeable battery would be better than nothing. I think the dual sense controller is great, but the battery life is absolutely terrible. So, the option to swap batteries and get back to wireless use right away would be nice
Yeah, the batteries do loose their ability to hold a full charge after a while. Even if its something like the CMOS battery where they made it so it was easier to remove/replace that would be good as it vastly increases the fixability of the controller. Now, if they really want to get people buying the new one they wold take the opportunity to make all of sticks hall effect. Or at the least make the sticks so that they can be easily replaced like on the edge.