Rumor: Sony to Release New PS5 DualSense Controller With Removable Battery

Sony Interactive Entertainment is reportedly working on an updated version of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller that will launch in November.

The main change with the new PS5 DualSense controller is that it will come with a removable battery.

It isn't known if it will support the use of AA batteries like Xbox controllers are able to. It is possible it will come with a rechargeable battery that can be swapped out when needed.

The report also claims Sony will be releasing a minor revision to the PlayStation 5 Pro that will use three percent less power than the current model and will come with one of the new DualSense controllers.

The report comes from Polish site PPE that says its source is Graczdari, who correctly revealed Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 was coming to PS5 before it was announced and leaked the box art for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

