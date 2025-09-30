Cygames Executive Director Yuito Kimura Steps Down Due to Health - News

Publisher and developer Cygames announced executive director and board member Yuito Kimura has stepped down from his positions as of today, September 30, 2025.

"Since Cygames’ inception, Mr. Kimura has been instrumental in driving and shaping the company’s growth with his significant contributions," reads the announcement from Cygames. "We respect his decision and are profoundly grateful for his achievements throughout his tenure at Cygames.

"His responsibilities have been allocated among the current board members, and a comprehensive road map has been established to ensure the seamless continuation of future business operations.

"Moving forward, Cygames as a company remains committed to delighting people around the world by fulfilling its vision of being the best in entertainment."

Kimura in a statement (translated by Gematsu) revealed he is dealing with ongoing health issues that are not life-threatening. However, it has made it difficult to deal with his duties. Titles he was previously working on have been passed on to trusted colleagues.

He is hopeful with proper rest he will be able to make a full recovery and return to video game production in the future.

Kimura established Cygames with president Koichi Watanabe in 2011. He was a producer on multiple titles that includes Rage of Bahamut, Granblue Fantasy, Shadowverse, and more. He was appointed executive director in April 2019.

