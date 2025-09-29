Terminator 2D: No Fate Delayed Again, Now Launches November 26 - News

posted 11 hours ago

Publisher Reef Entertainment and developer Bitmap Bureau have announced the side-scrolling action game, Terminator 2D: No Fate, has been delayed again. It will now launch on November 26 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

"We wanted to share an important update on the release of Terminator 2D: No Fate. The game will now launch on November 26, 2025," said Reef Entertainment in a statement.

"This adjustment is due to ongoing global trade and tariff changes that delayed shipment of the components for our Day One and Collector’s Editions. Because we are committed to launching all editions together, this new date applies to both physical and digital releases worldwide."

"We truly appreciate your patience and understanding, and we’re sorry for this further delay. The team is working hard to make sure your wait is worth it, and we can’t wait to share Terminator 2D: No Fate with you all this November."

