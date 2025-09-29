Rockstar Co-Founder Dan Houser Says Red Dead Redemption 2 'Was the Best Thing I Worked On' - News

Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser in an interview with IGN was asked which of the games he worked on during his time at Rockstar was his favorite of all-time.

"Red Dead 2, I think, was the best thing that I worked on," said Houser (via VideoGamesChronicle). "The best single realization of open-world storytelling, thematic consistence and understanding how the games are assembled to take you on an emotional journey."

Houser also discussed his favorite parts of other games that he worked at Rockstar.

"I also think GTA 4, because we did try and evolve how we did the storytelling and did it in a fundamental way," he said.

"I think the middle section of GTA 5 is amazing when we got the three characters working. I think it was not flawless, but it was so smooth. That middle section, I thought that was really amazing. And then the end of Red Dead 1. Those are sort of my favorite bits."

He added that Red Dead Redemption, Grand Theft Auto 3, and Bully were also important games he worked on. This is "because they were all essentially new (or nearly new) IP – doing that for the first time and assembling something strong, that’s a really gratifying experience that I’m trying to take into what we’re doing now."

Houser co-founded Rockstar Games in December 1998 and would leave the company in March 2020. He would register Absurd Ventures in 2021, and announced his involvement with the studio in 2023. They would announce new new game and animation universe, Absurdaverse, earlier this year.

