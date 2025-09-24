Nintendo Releases Fire Emblem Shadows for iOS and Android - News

/ 255 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Nintendo and developers Intelligent Systems and DeNA have announced and released "real-time tactics and treachery" game, Fire Emblem Shadows, for iOS and Android. It is available in over 70 countries and regions, including the US and Japan.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Fire Emblem Shadows serves as a spin-off of the Fire Emblem series and introduces a new style of battles featuring role-playing and social deduction

The gameplay of Fire Emblem Shadows combines real-time strategy and social deduction.

One of the three allies participating in each battle is secretly a treacherous disciple of shadow. Players choose to take on the role of either a disciple of light, aiming to find their way through the labyrinth, or a disciple of shadow.

After the initial battle, players vote to determine who they believe is the treacherous disciple of shadow. The outcome of the vote affects whether the next battle is more favorable or more challenging. Whether the disciples of light can correctly discover the traitor—or the disciple of shadow can successfully deceive the others—holds the key to how the next battle unfolds.

Features:

Listen—There’s Not Much Time – Someone in your party is a traitor. You only have a few minutes per battle to figure out who.

– Someone in your party is a traitor. You only have a few minutes per battle to figure out who. Prepare for Battle – Choose your weapons and magic skills for maximum impact. Will you remain loyal or betray all you knew? Expect the unexpected.

– Choose your weapons and magic skills for maximum impact. Will you remain loyal or betray all you knew? Expect the unexpected. Hunt for Bargains – Buy and sell the treasure from battle with other players using in-game Gold! You’ll need a sharp eye to find the sharpest sword.

– Buy and sell the treasure from battle with other players using in-game Gold! You’ll need a sharp eye to find the sharpest sword. Two Tales – Enter the war between the goddesses of light and shadow. Discover the truth in the story by playing through both perspectives.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles